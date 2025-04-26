ALE Multi-Agency Operation Leads To The Seizure Of Guns, Drugs And Alcohol In New Bern

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On Friday, April 25, 2025, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), with the assistance of the New Bern Police Department and Craven County Sheriff's Office, concluded an investigation after receiving complaints of disruptive behavior stemming from the illegal sales of alcoholic beverages at a residence located at U167 Craven Terrace, New Bern, NC.

The investigation culminated with the execution of a search warrant which resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal charges, as well as the seizure of alcohol, drugs, US currency and four firearms.

As a result, two individuals were charged with a total of 18 charges, 12 of which were felonies. Additionally, law enforcement seized 55 bottles of spirituous liquor, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, four firearms, and $2,862 in US Currency.

The following individuals were charged subsequent to this investigation:

Edward Earl Herring, of New Bern, was charged with the following:

