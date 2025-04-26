Gov. Cox Orders Flags To Return To Full Staff

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SALT LAKE CITY (April 26, 2025) - Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be returned to full-staff position at sunset today, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.