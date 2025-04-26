DM2025: Finance

The treasurer's report was given by Christ Frost at DM, followed my motions on finance.

Delegates debated motion 111 tabled by the NEC and amended by Leeds & West Yorkshire branch. The motion called for a subscription increase, required to maintain the union's ability to support its members. Tim Dawson moving the motion, informed members of where they could access the union's financial reports.“We need the income of which we are asking to keep on working at our current level” he said.

Kitty Holland , Dublin branch, said where she was trying to recruit potential members, the cost of membership had posed a barrier.

Cordu Krubally-NDiaye © Jess Hurd

Cordu Krubally-NDiaye , opposing the motion, said many members had not received inflation matching pay increases and rises to subs should not be sought from delegates.

Anna Wagstaff , speaking in support of the subs rise said the union required the subs increase in order to stand still. She said“the fighting fund is separate, we protect that.”

Stephen Corrigan , from the West of Ireland branch, said a continued increase in subs would mean a loss of members and limitations to recruiting new members.

Laura Davison , NUJ general secretary, said the union“must have stability to take forward the work we want to do”. She added in the motion, was a“sensible proposal to move forward together.”

The motion fell; the amendment from Oxford and District branch also fell.

A motion calling on the NEC to consider use of a single subscription rate fell at Delegate Meeting.

Composite J included a motion by London Freelance Branch calling for the introduction of a new membership grade for members earning above £50,000 a year. The composite fell.

