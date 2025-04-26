NUJ Members Of Honour Announced At DM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jim Symons and Eamonn McCann received praise and recognition by the union as they awarded the prestigious title.

Jim Symons and Eamonn McCann © Jess Hurd

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Derry journalist Eamon McCann , who has been made a Member of Honour of the National Union of Journalists.

The veteran Irish journalist and campaigner was recognised at the union's delegate conference in Blackpool on Saturday. The highest award in the union was granted in recognition of his lifelong contribution to trade unionism. McCann is a former member of the national executive council and has held a variety of positions within the union.

In a video message, President Higgins recalled his long-time personal friendship with McCann, which dates back to their university days.

He said:

Present Higgins described the award as "a fitting and richly deserved recognition of Eamonn's life, a life lived with an unyielding commitment to truth, to justice."

He described McCann as having a life marked by fearless journalism, principled activism, and a steadfast dedication to the rights of workers and the rights of all members of our shared humanity.

President Higgins also paid tribute to the National Union of Journalists, "The union's continued commitment to its foundational values, and the defence of ethical journalism is more vital now than ever before."

Accepting his award, McCann said he was delighted and proud to receive the Member of Honour award. He said he had been a member of the NUJ for almost 50 years and was delighted to have followed in the footsteps of his father, a ship worker, who described his family as 'socialists'.

He said, today was a 'crowning moment for the McCann's trade union tradition', and he was looking forward to telling them.

Jim Symons , Dundee, was also honoured for his lifetime services to journalism. He said he was inclined to turn down the honour, as "I feel I do not deserve it." Symons recalled that he had looked after three children as a single father and succeeded in getting his degree thanks to the support of neighbours and students at the university.

Earlier, he told the conference about being arrested by Scottish police and handcuffed when he was accused of taking photographs of a crime scene from a helicopter.

His colleague Jimmy Black said the honour was richly deserved, he was an indefatigable, passionate and forceful representative who kept the Dundee Branch NUJ going for 14 years.

Gerry Curran and Fran McNulty, NUJ incoming presidents with Jim Symons

NUJ incoming presidents Fran McNulty and Gerry Curran with Members of Honour.

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.