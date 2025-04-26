Byron Gaskins Inspires Deep Reflection In His Transformative Inner Mountain Thoughts Series

A journey through spirit, self, and the silent wisdom of nature.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metaphysical author Byron“Be Positive” Gaskins writes deeply moving and soul-stirring works entitled“CLXI Inner Mountain Thoughts” and“Inner Mountain Thoughts: Think Like a Bird.” A Springfield, Ohio native, Gaskins brings decades of spiritual study and life experience into this transformative series. Influenced by New Thought, Eastern philosophies, energy healing, and his own profound encounters with nature, Gaskins invites readers to walk the path of introspection and soulful awakening.“CLXI Inner Mountain Thoughts” delivers 161 spiritual reflections crafted from meditative insights and daily observations, shaped by the wisdom of Rumi, Howard Thurman, Rev. Dr. Michael Beckwith, and the tales of Hasidim. With heartfelt poetry and questions that stir the soul, this debut volume inspires self-discovery and healing.In“Think Like a Bird,” Gaskins continues his journey with personal narratives and lessons pulled from unexpected teachers-fishermen, junkmen, and birds. Dedicated to his beloved Aunt Esther, this second volume offers readers a bird's-eye view into the profound messages life offers when we listen closely.At this year's LA Times Festival of Books, The Reading Glass Books brings these powerful works of Gaskins at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, Gaskins'“Inner Mountain Thoughts” series is not just read-it's experienced. Don't miss the opportunity to explore these spiritually enriching works.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

Writers' Branding LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.