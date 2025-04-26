Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World-Famous Master Craftsman Completes First-Ever Auto Show Build In Front Of Thousands

2025-04-26 04:30:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Flying in from Japan, Nakai transformed a 2006 Porsche Carrera S into one of his iconic wide-body creations right on the show floor, attracting huge crowds, major media coverage, and going viral across social media. The build took place over April 23 and 24 in the R2XPO Exhibit, where visitors watched, photographed, and filmed the master craftsman in action. From the moment he started cutting to the final bolt, the atmosphere was electric.

The activation quickly went viral, racking up millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube within hours. Photos and footage of Nakai San deep in the build process spread like wildfire, turning the R2XPO Exhibit into one of the most talked-about attractions at this year's Show.

