Algeria: Assigned By President Tebboune, Mr Attaf In Rome For Pope Francis’S Funeral

Assigned by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, arrived today in the Italian capital Rome to represent Algeria at Pope Francis's funeral, scheduled for Saturday at St. Peter's Square.

The Pope's funeral is expected to see the participation of several leaders and representatives of states from around the world in addition to many international personalities.

The Minister of State's participation in the funeral reflects the strong bonds of friendship between Algeria and the Vatican, relations officially established in 1972 and that have continued to strengthen as part of both parties' commitment to promoting the values of dialogue, understanding, coexistence and mutual respect.

