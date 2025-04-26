403
U.S. Brokers Historic DRC-Rwanda Peace Declaration Amid Mineral Wealth Ambitions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 25, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a pivotal signing ceremony in Washington, where the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda inked a Declaration of Principles to address decades of conflict in eastern DRC.
Foreign Ministers Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Olivier Nduhungirehe signed the document, committing to peace, sovereignty, and economic cooperation.
Senior Advisor Massad Boulos and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau attended, underscoring U.S. involvement.
The agreement mandates a draft peace deal by May 2, 2025, and pledges both nations to halt support for armed groups like M23.
It emphasizes secure mineral supply chains, critical for global tech industries, and aims to facilitate the return of 7.3 million displaced people.
The DRC, rich in cobalt and lithium, and Rwanda, seeking regional influence, eye U.S. investment to counter China's mining dominance.
Rubio highlighted peace as a prerequisite for economic growth, noting that stability could unlock billions in Western investment.
He stressed American firms' role in ensuring responsible mineral sourcing, aligning with President Trump's prosperity agenda.
The ceremony built on African Union efforts, merging the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes under an EAC-SADC framework.
Wagner emphasized the human toll in Goma and Bukavu , insisting on accountability and measurable timelines.
She referenced U.N. Resolution 2773, demanding foreign troop withdrawal, signaling DRC's firm stance on sovereignty.
Nduhungirehe thanked Trump for enabling dialogue, focusing on security, refugee repatriation, and regional economic integration.
Behind the diplomatic words lies a mercantile reality: the DRC's mineral wealth drives U.S. interest.
American companies, backed by figures like Erik Prince, aim to secure access to resources vital for electric vehicles and semiconductors.
Rwanda's alleged support for M23, despite denials, complicates trust, as past peace efforts faltered without enforcement.
The declaration offers hope but no guarantees. Both nations face pressure to deliver tangible results, with the U.S. poised to mediate further talks.
Qatar's parallel Doha initiative, involving M23, adds complexity, while the African Union's endorsement ensures regional buy-in.
For businesses, the prospect of stable supply chains is tantalizing, yet skepticism persists given the region's history.
This moment marks a calculated U.S. push to reshape Great Lakes dynamics, blending diplomacy with economic ambition.
The real story hinges on whether commitments translate into action, securing both peace and profit in a region scarred by 30 years of strife.
