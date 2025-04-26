INTERPOL – Inter-American Development Bank To Unite Efforts To Combat Organized Crime

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)INTERPOL and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have signed a letter of intent to identify areas for cooperation in combating organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Signed by IDB president Ilan Goldfajn and INTERPOL secretary-general Valdecy Urquiza, the letter provides a framework which will support the priorities of the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development .

Launched in December 2024, and supported by INTERPOL via the Barbados Declaration, the Alliance aims to effectively address the complex challenges posed by organized crime and to promote coordinated actions and policies at the regional, sub-regional and national levels.

Both organizations will now explore opportunities for knowledge sharing and the provision of technical assistance to countries across the region to build capacity in fighting organized crime.

Valdecy Urquiza, INTERPOL's secretary-general, said:

“There is no development without security. Strong institutions and safe communities are what make progress possible. That's why INTERPOL and the IDB are working together - to help create the secure environment Latin America and the Caribbean need to invest, grow and thrive.”

Ilan Goldfajn, IDB president, said:

“This is a significant step toward building a safer, more resilient region. It reflects our shared commitment to addressing the growing complexity of organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean. By combining INTERPOL's global law enforcement network with IDB's development expertise, this partnership will strengthen institutions, foster coordinated regional responses, and support innovative strategies to disrupt illicit markets and protect vulnerable populations.”

One of the main recommendations from INTERPOL's 2024 Americas Regional Conference was a call for enhanced cooperation against the multiple threats posed by organized crime networks and the associated increase in violence.

Founded in 1959, the IDB is devoted to improving lives across Latin America and the Caribbean, through impactful, innovative solutions for sustainable and inclusive development. Leveraging financing, technical expertise and knowledge, it promotes growth and well-being in 26 countries.

