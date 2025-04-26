In Kashmir, Old Wounds Reopen

After Pahalgam, questions surface about the true state of security and semblance.

By Ayaan Saroori

Until the afternoon of 22 April, Pahalgam's meadows buzzed with the laughter of tourists. By evening, they were stained with blood.

Gunmen, faces hidden and motives unclear, fired indiscriminately at a group of visitors, killing a local youth and 25 others. The town known as Kashmir's“valley of shepherds” became, for a few hours, a valley of shock.

The attack was swift, ruthless, and devastating. Videos from the scene captured the stunned faces of victims, their plans for a peaceful holiday shattered beyond repair. Ambulances, too few and too late, struggled to navigate the narrow roads. The sense of helplessness was overwhelming.

In the days that followed, grief swept across Jammu and Kashmir. Shops shuttered, protests erupted, and every political and religious group, often bitterly divided, united in condemning the violence. For a rare moment, Kashmir's fractured voices spoke as one, demanding justice.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad, flew Home Minister and senior officials to the Valley. International allies offered support and urged zero tolerance for terrorism. Amid the flood of statements, hard questions rose: how could this happen in what was supposed to be a“normal” Kashmir?

After the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, the government celebrated rising tourist numbers and new investment opportunities as proof of peace. But initial findings reportedly suggest the Pahalgam attack was an intelligence failure. Despite a surge of visitors at the popular meadow of Baisaran, security forces allegedly overlooked actionable warnings. And that's raising many questions.

The violence in Pahalgam has also fanned an older, uglier flame: Islamophobia.

Across India, Kashmiri Muslim students and traders have been attacked, taunted, and ostracised. They're being blamed for the actions of terrorists they have never met. Videos of beatings and harassment are now circulating on social media, deepening the atmosphere of fear.

It is a dangerous mistake. The Quran, Islam's sacred text, says,“Whoever kills an innocent soul...it is as if he had slain mankind entirely.” Yet this central message of peace is drowned out by political opportunism and communal hatred. Terrorism has no religion, but prejudice does. And it feeds easily on tragedy.

Amid all this, New Delhi has responded with hard steps: suspending visas for Pakistani citizens and putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 under review. These moves are designed to send a signal to Islamabad. But retaliation abroad cannot substitute for reflection at home.

The Pahalgam attack was not just a failure of security. It was a failure of imagination. And that's why Kashmir is paying the price despite being hospitable and heroic in its darkest hour.

The Valley has endured decades of conflict. Its people know better than anyone the cost of violence. What they need is not the mirage of normalcy, but the reality of safety, dignity, and freedom from fear.

Until that is understood, the meadows of Kashmir will remain haunted by grief and by the dreams that never got a chance to bloom.

– Ayaan Saroori is a Jammu and Kashmir-based writer. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.