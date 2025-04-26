Beyond Jingoism, 'Ground Zero' Shows Kashmir's Tragedy

By Shubam Mehra

Ground Zero arrives at a time when Kashmir is at the center of heated debates, often portrayed as a place of violence and stark political divides. Yet, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's film takes a different approach, choosing to explore the quieter, more complex human side of this ongoing conflict.

While not without its flaws, the flick presents a refreshing break from the typical action-packed, revenge-driven narratives associated with Kashmir in mainstream cinema.

Emraan Hashmi steps away from his usual roles to deliver a quietly powerful performance as Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, a BSF officer in Srinagar tasked with neutralizing a terrorist network led by Ghazi Baba.

What's remarkable about Hashmi's portrayal is the restraint he brings to a character who could have easily veered into the territory of a jingoistic hero. Dubey isn't just a soldier; he's a man caught in the web of duty, morality, and the weight of the personal sacrifices that come with it.

Unlike many films that focus on the heroics of soldiers, Ground Zero goes deeper, presenting the emotional toll on the men who risk their lives daily.

The film sheds light on the constant danger faced by BSF officers and the grim realities of life in a conflict zone. It also provides a nuanced portrayal of Kashmiris, showing them not merely as victims or perpetrators, but as people navigating an incredibly complicated, often dangerous, landscape.

A poignant moment in the film shows Dubey's daughter wishing for a life where she doesn't have to face armed soldiers as she goes to school. An innocent dream that feels distant, but one worth fighting for. This moment encapsulates the film's core, suggesting that amidst the violence, the true struggle is for peace, for a future free of fear.

What sets Ground Zero apart from its peers is its refusal to indulge in war cries. There's no hero rising above a sea of enemies, no glorification of violence as a solution. Instead, the film gives us a more intimate view of the valley, where both the security forces and the locals are struggling with their own set of burdens. It doesn't present a simple dichotomy of good versus evil but, instead, paints a picture of a region where everyone is caught in a difficult, morally ambiguous situation.

However, the film is not without its flaws. The pacing at times feels uneven, especially in the second half, where the action picks up and certain storylines feel rushed. Characters such as Zoya Hussain's intelligence officer and the Delhi-based officers are not given enough room to develop, leaving them feeling somewhat one-dimensional in an otherwise complex narrative.

Yet, in spite of these shortcomings, Ground Zero remains a standout. It doesn't just ask questions. It shows that, in the end, the most significant battle is not against the enemy, but for the humanity and future of the people caught in the middle.

The reviewer is a film critic based out of Mumbai.