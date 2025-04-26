Mic Check: Kashmiris Are Done Being Misquoted

Representational Photo

By Suhail Sofi

Kashmiris know how to talk. And not just in whispered conversations over tea, but right into the microphones of those very serious, very loud TV reporters who thought they had the monopoly on storytelling.

After the tragic attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, Kashmiris did what normal people do when something awful happens: they grieved, they lit candles, they cried. Some even marched through the streets begging for peace. What they didn't do, surprisingly, was invite TV anchors to turn their pain into a live-action soap opera.

But the anchors came anyway. They came with cameras, with big words like“breaking” and“exclusive,” with the smell of cold studio coffee still on their breath. And they were very confused when Kashmiris started calling them out.

At Lal Chowk, in the middle of Srinagar, a protester looked straight into the camera and said, basically,“We want peace, you guys want drama.” Somewhere in a TV newsroom, a producer probably spilled his Red Bull.

One man even explained how he was talking live about peace and brotherhood when the anchor literally signaled the cameraman to cut the feed. Then, when he stopped being reasonable, they went live again. Because, of course, peace doesn't get ratings. But shouting does.

This isn't Kashmir's first rodeo with fake news. Kashmiris have spent years watching their lives get reduced to three-minute news packages: scary music, some shaky footage, a few random angry faces. And boom, Kashmir is trending for all the wrong reasons again. They've been painted as villains so many times, it's a miracle nobody here has sued for copyright infringement.

But this time feels different. This time, Kashmiris aren't just victims of bad reporting. They're standing there, on video, calmly dragging national TV anchors right to their faces.“Show the real news,” one man told a reporter in Pulwama.“Stop lying.”

Meanwhile, the bigger bullitin is rolling on. India and Pakistan are throwing diplomatic punches. Kashmiris outside Kashmir are getting harassed, again. And the news channels are spinning so fast you'd think they were trying to generate electricity.

Here's the thing: the old script isn't working anymore. Kashmiris have phones. They have Wi-Fi. They have YouTube channels. If you're planning to twist the story, better do it fast, because now, the people you're lying about are already uploading the truth.

Live. Unfiltered. No commercial breaks.

– Writer is a teacher based out of Kashmir.