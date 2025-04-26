As Kashmir Grieves, The Sand Mafia Strikes

Photo taken by author

When a tragedy strikes Kashmir, there's always a group of people ready to profit from the pain. I've seen it before.

During the Amarnath agitation in 2008, the curfews of 2010 and 2016, the lockdown after Article 370 was scrapped, and the Covid shutdowns, our forests were plundered, illegal buildings sprang up, and wetlands were encroached.

Now, after the Pahalgam killings, it's happening again. But this time, it's not just the forests under attack. It's our karewas, rivers, and mountains.

On Friday, April 25, 2025, I was driving through Darwan village near Charar Sharief in Budgam district. I had gone to meet a friend and we had lunch together after prayers at Watkaloo village. As we left around 4:30 PM, something caught my eye. A small hillock by the roadside had been razed to the ground. It looked like a bomb had hit it.

We pulled over and got out of the car. Sand was scattered everywhere. Deep gashes in the earth showed the tell-tale signs of JCB cranes and tipper trucks. Although there was no activity at that moment, Friday being a day of rest, the damage was fresh. Locals told me the excavation had been happening daily, especially after the Pahalgam carnage diverted the police and administration's attention. They work day and night, I was told, using gazetted holidays, shutdown, and tragedies as cover.

Read Also Kashmir Earns Rs 181 Crore From Minor Mineral Extraction In 5 years Video: Inkishaf | Is Kashmir Losing Its Karewas?

I took videos and photographs and immediately posted them online, tagging the Geology and Mining Department. Predictably, they didn't respond. Only Waseem Gul, the Divisional Forest Officer of Pir Panjal Forest Division, replied to my message. He promised action. The next day, he even shared a copy of an official letter he had sent to his team. The local forest officers called me too, assuring me they would act.

I also informed the new SHO of Charar Sharief, Mudasir Nazar, who is known for being active and people-friendly. I'm hopeful he will help curb this illegal mining and identify the police personnel who may be supporting these criminals.

That night, I couldn't sleep. Images of the wounded hills haunted me. I decided I had to escalate the issue.

The next morning, I wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, asking them to impose Environmental Compensation on both the violators and the Geology and Mining Department. I addressed the letter to Chairperson Vadu Yadav and Member Secretary Ghanshyam Singh.

The responsibility to stop illegal mining lies with the District Mineral Officers (DMOs) of the Geology and Mining Department. But many of them, it appears, are working hand in glove with the mafia. For years, I've been raising alarms about the destruction of karewas and riverbeds across Budgam and elsewhere, but there has been no serious action.

Since the Pahalgam tragedy, the looting has only worsened. Even the remote mountain slopes near Charar Sharief are being gouged out for clay and sand. It's as if the criminals have no fear. And why would they? When the officials themselves are complicit, there's no one left to enforce the law.

I keep asking myself: isn't it the government's job to protect these resources? Isn't it a crime to let our land be torn apart this way?

Other parts of India have taken serious steps to control illegal mining. In 2021, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court slammed the police for failing to curb sand mining in rivers and ordered the seizure of illegal boats and trucks. In Uttar Pradesh, after an Allahabad High Court order in 2016, the government installed CCTV cameras and even deployed drones around rivers and mining sites. Tamil Nadu's Madras High Court issued similar orders in 2018 to protect the Cauvery and Coleroon riverbeds.

But in Jammu and Kashmir, despite earning over 130 crore rupees from riverbed mining leases, the Geology and Mining Department has not installed a single CCTV camera at mining sites. They haven't even bothered to monitor their tax posts. This is not negligence. This is collusion.

For years, I have demanded that they install surveillance systems along the Doodh Ganga, Shali Ganga, Romshi, Rambiara, Sasara, Sukhnag rivers, and the karewas. Every request has been ignored. It's obvious why: transparency would end the racket.

Technology like drones, artificial intelligence, and CCTV surveillance could have transformed the situation. But the officials don't want that. They don't want to lose their cuts from the sand mafia's profits.

I'm not speaking from frustration alone. In March 2022, the National Green Tribunal imposed a penalty of one crore rupees on the Geology and Mining Department in a case I had filed, for facilitating illegal riverbed mining in the Doodh Ganga. Even that massive fine hasn't deterred them.

Now, while the entire nation mourns the deaths at Pahalgam, the same department is turning a blind eye to the destruction of karewas and hills in Budgam.

I have already written to the Pollution Control Committee to take strict action. If they fail, I will have no option but to approach the National Green Tribunal once again.

Our rivers, our mountains, our karewas, they belong to all of us. They are not the property of a few criminals and their friends in the government. If the state won't act, the citizens must.

Because if we don't fight for our land, who will?

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer.