J&K Ministers Mobilized Across India To Address Harassment Fears

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary arrived in Mumbai today, where he will interact with students, business leaders, and other members of the J&K community at Sahyadri Guest House, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill. Residents wishing to meet him have been asked to contact Vikas Sethi, Additional PRO to the Deputy CM, at 7780926074 or 9622491579.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, met the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, at Raj Bhavan, urging immediate steps to safeguard J&K students and businesspeople in the region. The Governor assured full cooperation, promising that the Punjab and Chandigarh administrations would ensure their security.

Itoo also held discussions with Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, requesting proactive measures to restore a sense of safety among the affected communities. She has stationed herself in Chandigarh and Punjab and invited anyone facing issues to reach her at 9419004823 or 7006065102.

In Dehradun, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Sports arrived to interact with J&K students and residents. Those seeking to meet him can contact 9419180515, 9906204222, or 9796491417.

Similarly, Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has reached Lucknow to engage with J&K natives living in Uttar Pradesh. He will be available at VVIP Guest House, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and will also meet senior officials of the UP Government. Residents can reach out through Muddasir Latifi Tasir (9419168268) or Raiyaz Ahmed (9103792688).

In Shimla, Agriculture Production Department Minister Javed Dar met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss collaborative efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of J&K-origin workers, students, and entrepreneurs in the state. Dar, who has set up camp in Shimla for the day, is reachable via 9419032430 or through his Private Secretary at 9622222666.

The deployment of ministers across key cities comes amid heightened anxiety following the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The J&K Government has reiterated its commitment to providing all necessary support to its citizens residing outside the Union Territory.

