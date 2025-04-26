'Bunkers Reopened, Crops Hastened': Loc Tense, Civilians On Alert

Across villages in Poonch, Rajouri, and northern Kashmir areas like Uri, Keran, Tangdhar, and Gurez, residents are engaged in a determined effort to clear and maintain long-abandoned underground bunkers. These shelters, built by the government to protect civilians from cross-border firing, are being rediscovered and readied for potential use.

“Nobody knows what will happen next,” said Balbir Kour, a former village leader from Treva in the R S Pura sector.“We have decided to prepare the underground bunkers so that we can save ourselves in case there is shelling or firing from across the border.”

The renewed sense of urgency comes despite a period of relative peace following the 2021 ceasefire, which brought much-needed respite after years of frequent violations, including a record high of over 5,000 incidents in 2020. However, the Pahalgam attack, and the subsequent tough stance adopted by India, has reignited anxieties.

Adding to the preparations, villagers are also prioritizing the harvesting of crops near the border fence. In Treva, while women clean the bunkers, men are speeding up the wheat harvest.“We are soldiers without weapons and are always ready to face the enemy,” declared Seva Ram, a local resident.

Similar scenes of preparedness are unfolding in border villages of Samba and Kathua districts. Mohd Farooq, from Salotri village near the LoC in Poonch, echoed the sentiment of resilience, stating,“The situation is tense and we are as usual standing strong behind our soldiers to teach Pakistan a lesson.”

The heightened apprehension is not unfounded. While the Jammu border had remained largely peaceful, the Kashmir Valley witnessed cross-border firing for two consecutive nights following the Pahalgam attack. Although no casualties were reported, these incidents served as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat.

The Pahalgam attack, which killed mostly tourists, triggered national outrage, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to hunt down the perpetrators and their backers. In response to the attack's cross-border links, India announced a series of strong measures, including a potential suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari border crossing, and expulsion of Pakistani military officials. Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending trade.

Adding to the tense atmosphere, a resident of Poonch revealed the palpable fear in the region.“People had forgotten the bunkers but are being cleaned again now for safety as there is an atmosphere of fear, but we hope harmony will prevail in the valley.”

Despite the underlying anxiety, a strong sense of solidarity with the Indian forces prevails.“We are with the government, we stand by them. We strongly condemn the terror attack and we are in support of our army and administration. Whenever they need us, we are ready to provide any possible support, even lay down our lives,” asserted a resident from the Pir Panjal range.

The fragile peace along the LoC was further strained by unprovoked firing from Pakistani Army posts across multiple locations on the night of April 25-26. Indian troops responded with small arms fire, and while no Indian casualties were reported, the exchange highlighted the precarious situation.

“A potential breakdown of the ceasefire agreement is unfortunate for border residents like us. We are the ones who bear the brunt of shelling, losing our homes, livelihoods, and sometimes our loved ones,” lamented Ajaz Ahmad, a local resident.

Saleem Khan, from Karnah, emphasized the disruption of the recent peaceful years.“We have lived in peace for four years, but now uncertainty looms over our lives once again.”

An Indian Army official confirmed that the situation across all forward areas is being closely monitored, with the recent firing seen as attempts to destabilize the region. While the exchanges have been limited, the local population remains on high alert, steadfast in their support for the Indian military as they navigate the renewed threat of cross-border conflict.

India, Pak Armies Trade Fire Across LoC

The Pakistani military resorted to unprovoked firing all across the Line of Control and Indian troops effectively responded to them, military sources said on Saturday.

The exchange of fire for a second consecutive night came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Pakistani troops fired at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night as well and India had responded appropriately.

“On the night of April 25 and 26, unprovoked small arms firings were carried out by various Pakistan Army post all across the LoC in Kashmir,” a source said.

“Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms,” they said.

No casualties were reported in the firing.

The Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it would hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike.

In view of the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack, India on Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures, including the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the Attari land-border crossing and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

In its response, Pakistan on Thursday announced shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact would be seen as an“act of war”.

Amid nationwide outrage over the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the killers would be pursued“to the ends of the earth” as he promised to“identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers”.

