Memory Of Chornobyl Liquidators Honored In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Saturday, April 26, the Kyiv region honored the memory of the liquidators of the Chornobyl NPP disaster through a solemn flower-laying ceremony in Chornobyl.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration wrote on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we have a special duty to remember those who protected the world from disaster at the cost of their own lives and health. Their courage is not only a part of history but also a guide for our actions today," said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.











































Kalashnyk was joined by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov, Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Ynte Stockmann, Head of Nuclear Safety, Radioactive Waste Management at DG INTPA, and representatives of diplomatic missions. Together, they paid tribute to the liquidators and laid flowers at the monument.

"This place has become a symbol of resilience, self-sacrifice, and the extraordinary bravery of those who saved the world at great personal cost. We bow our heads in deep respect to these heroes. Their names must forever be etched in the memory of future generations," stated the regional governor.

During the event, state awards and honorary insignia were presented to the liquidators of the Chornobyl disaster, as well as to those who contributed to the response efforts following the Russian UAV strike on the arch of the new safe confinement.

As a reminder, today marks the 39th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster - the largest man-made catastrophe in human history - caused by the explosion at the fourth reactor of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.