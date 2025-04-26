Ukraine Received EUR 50.5B In Budget Support From EU Since 2022

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the European Union has provided EUR 50.5 billion in budget support to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine announced this following a meeting in Washington between Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and the finance ministers of the European Union, according to Ukrinform

Since the beginning of 2025 alone, Ukraine has already received EUR 8.5 billion from the EU.

In 2025, the EU has envisaged EUR 30.6 billion in budget support for Ukraine: EUR 18.1 billion - under the G7 ERA initiative, sourced from revenues on frozen Russian assets (EUR 5 billion already disbursed); EUR 12.5 billion - financial aid through the Ukraine Facility (EUR 3.5 billion already disbursed).

“Thanks to the effective implementation of the Ukraine Plan and coordinated cooperation with the EU, in April, Ukraine successfully received the first EUR 3.5 billion tranche under the Ukraine Facility for 2025. In total, EUR 19.6 billion has already been disbursed under this program,” said Marchenko.

He added that of the 151 commitments under Ukraine's Plan for 2024–2027, 36 have already been met. Ukraine has adopted 16 strategic documents and 15 laws.

In turn, EU colleagues confirmed their continued support for Ukraine and readiness to deepen cooperation on its European integration path.

As reported by Ukrinform, successful reviews of Ukraine's IMF program are expected to unlock an additional $1.9 billion in funding by the end of this year.