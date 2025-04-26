Resistance Must Extend Beyond Battlefield Into Cultural Space As Well - Ukrainian Institute Director General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Sheiko, Director General of the Ukrainian Institute, emphasized that resistance to the enemy must take place not only on the battlefield but also in the realm of culture.

Sheiko said this in an interview with an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

"The Russian war against Ukraine is fundamentally an existential war, rooted in cultural reasons as well. Russia seeks to destroy Ukrainian culture, devalue it, erase historical memory, language, identity, and heritage. I am glad that our interlocutors – key cultural figures in the Netherlands, especially in Amsterdam and The Hague - recognize this perspective. After all, they understand that culture lies at the core of this war, and therefore, resistance must extend beyond combat operations to include efforts within the cultural space,” he said.

Sheiko added that Ukrainian modern culture, along with the country's rich heritage, is part of its cultural resistance. He underscored the importance of presenting this heritage to Dutch audiences as a potent countermeasure to Russian narratives aimed at undermining Ukraine's image, eroding international support, and diminishing public solidarity with Ukraine.

He also noted that public support for Ukraine in the Netherlands remains among the highest in Europe, despite Russia's ongoing attempts to weaken it.

“This solidarity must be preserved, as no assistance should ever be taken for granted or assumed to be permanent. The conditions for cultural cooperation in the Netherlands are highly favorable, presenting a significant opportunity for Ukraine - a chance that must not be overlooked,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands called on the country to strengthen its defense capabilities, given the growing threats amid the war in Ukraine and other global conflicts.