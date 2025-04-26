Trump Doubts Whether Putin Truly Wants Peace In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized The New York Times over its report on a proposed deal he wants to impose on Ukraine, while also expressing doubts about whether Vladimir Putin truly seeks peace in Ukraine.

Trump shared his comments on his social media platform, Truth Social , according to Ukrinform.

"No matter what deal I make with respect to Russia/Ukraine, no matter how good it is, even if it's the greatest deal ever made, The Failing New York Times will speak badly of it," Trump said.

He also criticized the article's author, Peter Baker, accusing him of "following his editor's demands" and writing that "Ukraine should get back territory, including, I suppose, Crimea," along with making "other ridiculous requests."

Trump blamed Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for Russia's war against Ukraine, claiming that it was "a loser" from day one.

At the same time, he rebuked Putin over Russia's recent missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

"There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'banking' or 'secondary sanctions'," Trump wrote.

He concluded his post with the words: "Too many people are dying!"

On Saturday, April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Trump in Rome. According to the White House, the U.S. leader had a "very productive discussion" with Zelensky prior to attending the funeral of Pope Francis.

Sergii Nykyforov, the Ukrainian president's press secretary, said Zelensky and Trump had agreed to continue their talks.

Later, Nykyforov clarified that a second meeting between the two leaders did not take place that day due to their "tight schedules."

Photo: White House