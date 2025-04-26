Russian Army Has Lost 62,400 Troops Since Start Of Kursk Operation - General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the launch of a Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk region, Russian army losses in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces have reached 62,400 personnel, while North Korean forces have suffered more than 4,500 casualties.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Since the start of the Kursk operation by Ukraine's Defense Forces on August 6, 2024, Russian army losses in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces have amounted to: 62,400 personnel, including 25,200 irrecoverable (killed) and 36,200 sanitary (wounded) casualties," the statement reads.

Ukraine's General Staff refutes Gerasimov's claims about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region

The General Staff also reported that 983 Russian soldiers had been taken prisoner. Thanks to prisoner exchanges, hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have been returned home from Russian captivity.

"Total losses of the North Korean army in the Kursk sector amount to over 4,500 killed and wounded," the General Staff added.

On Saturday, April 26, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov officially confirmed for the first time the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.