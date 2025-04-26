Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
During Meeting With Witkoff, Putin Expressed Readiness For Talks With Kyiv - Peskov

2025-04-26 03:11:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday, reaffirmed his readiness to engage in negotiations with Kyiv "without preconditions."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this at a meeting with journalists, Ukrinform reports, citing BBC News Russian .

"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is prepared to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions," Peskov said.

Read also: Trump: Russia, Ukraine must sit at negotiating table

He added that Putin "has spoken about this on multiple occasions before."

Witkoff met with Putin on April 25. It was their fourth in-person meeting since February this year.

They last met in St. Petersburg two weeks ago.

