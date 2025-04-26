During Meeting With Witkoff, Putin Expressed Readiness For Talks With Kyiv - Peskov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday, reaffirmed his readiness to engage in negotiations with Kyiv "without preconditions."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this at a meeting with journalists, Ukrinform reports, citing BBC News Russian .

"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is prepared to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions," Peskov said.

He added that Putin "has spoken about this on multiple occasions before."

Witkoff met with Putin on April 25. It was their fourth in-person meeting since February this year.

They last met in St. Petersburg two weeks ago.