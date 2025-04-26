During Meeting With Witkoff, Putin Expressed Readiness For Talks With Kyiv - Peskov
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this at a meeting with journalists, Ukrinform reports, citing BBC News Russian .
"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is prepared to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions," Peskov said.Read also: Trump: Russia, Ukraine must sit at negotiating table
He added that Putin "has spoken about this on multiple occasions before."
Witkoff met with Putin on April 25. It was their fourth in-person meeting since February this year.
They last met in St. Petersburg two weeks ago.
