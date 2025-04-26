Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Meet In Rome

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Saturday, reaffirming the bloc's support for Ukraine at the negotiating table.

According to Ukrinform, von der Leyen shared details of the meeting on social media platform X .

"Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, Europe will always stand by Ukraine in the pursuit of peace. You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen wrote.

She also noted that during their talks, they discussed the steps Ukraine is taking "to earn its place in our family of nations."

