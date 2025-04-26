Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Meet In Rome
According to Ukrinform, von der Leyen shared details of the meeting on social media platform X .
"Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, Europe will always stand by Ukraine in the pursuit of peace. You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen wrote.Read also: Meloni, Zelensky meet in Rome
She also noted that during their talks, they discussed the steps Ukraine is taking "to earn its place in our family of nations."
Illustrative photo
