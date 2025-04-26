Ukraine Brings Home Another 12 Children From Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Twelve more Ukrainian children have been brought home from Russian-occupied territories as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Daria Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Among them is Bohdan, from a large family. The occupying authorities threatened to send the children to an orphanage if they refused to attend a Russian propaganda school. Bohdan had already been forcibly registered for conscription, was bullied at school for speaking Ukrainian, and his older brother was abducted and tortured," Zarivna said.

A family living under constant pressure from the occupation forces was also successfully evacuated.

Zarivna added that 10-year-old Yehor was rescued as well. Russian soldiers had previously separated him from his grandmother during their attempt to flee, taking the boy away to an unknown location. "Thanks to the support of our partners, we were able to arrange their evacuation. Yehor is now safely reunited with his grandmother," she said.

Zarivna thanked the Save Ukraine team and other partners for their role in organizing the rescue mission.

More than 30 countries have supported the international Easter campaign Bring Kids Back UA, aimed at reminding the world that the war cannot end without the return of children abducted by Russia.