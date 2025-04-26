403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Sympathizes With Iran Over Bandar Abbas Port Explosion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait expressed on Saturday its sympathy and solidarity with Iran over the explosion that occurred in the Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan, causing a number of deaths and hundreds of injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to Iran on this catastrophe, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
tab
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to Iran on this catastrophe, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment