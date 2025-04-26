Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Sympathizes With Iran Over Bandar Abbas Port Explosion

Kuwait Sympathizes With Iran Over Bandar Abbas Port Explosion


2025-04-26 03:08:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait expressed on Saturday its sympathy and solidarity with Iran over the explosion that occurred in the Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan, causing a number of deaths and hundreds of injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to Iran on this catastrophe, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
tab


MENAFN26042025000071011013ID1109476171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search