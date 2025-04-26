Kuwait, France Launch 3Rd Arabian Breeze Naval Drills

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Apr 26 (KUNA) - The third edition of the joint "Arab Breeze" 2025 military exercise kicked off on Saturday, with the participation of clearance and explosive ordnance disposal divers from the Kuwaiti Naval Force's Divers Battalion and divers from the French Naval Forces, the Kuwaiti Army General Staff said in a statement.
The military drills aimed at boosting the technical performance of personnel and enhancing cooperation within the framework of military and defense partnership, statement added.
The exercise, which runs until May 8, aims to boost combat readiness, exchange expertise, and train on the latest technologies in maritime surveying. (end)
