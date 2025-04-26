403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Omani FM: US-Iran Talks Identified Shared Aspiration To Reach Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 26 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi confirmed Saturday that the US-Iran talks "identified a shared aspiration to reach agreement based on mutual respect and enduring commitments."
In a post on X, Minister Al-Busaidi said that the US-Iran talks included discussions of core principles, objectives, and technical concerns.
He added that, "Talks will continue next week with a further high level meeting provisionally scheduled for May 3rd."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led the Iranian negotiating delegation, while US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff led his country's delegation in the talks, which lasted approximately nine hours.
This was the third round of indirect US-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear file, with two previous rounds held over the past three weeks, the first in Muscat April 12 and the second in Rome April 19, both sides expressed satisfaction with the rounds' results, describing them as positive and constructive. (end)
nfa
In a post on X, Minister Al-Busaidi said that the US-Iran talks included discussions of core principles, objectives, and technical concerns.
He added that, "Talks will continue next week with a further high level meeting provisionally scheduled for May 3rd."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led the Iranian negotiating delegation, while US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff led his country's delegation in the talks, which lasted approximately nine hours.
This was the third round of indirect US-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear file, with two previous rounds held over the past three weeks, the first in Muscat April 12 and the second in Rome April 19, both sides expressed satisfaction with the rounds' results, describing them as positive and constructive. (end)
nfa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment