Poster Controversy: Police Disperse Protestors In Jaipur, Say Situation Under Control

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Protesters attempting to forcibly shut down shops in Jaipur's Johri Bazaar were dispersed by police using mild force on Saturday.

The situation was quickly brought under control as police managed to disperse the mob, which had gathered in the walled city near Jama Masjid in Johri Bazaar, Jaipur.

Actually, members of a particular community staged a protest following unrest over posters put up outside the mosque on Friday night. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd, and the situation was reported to be under control.

Heavy police deployment remains in places across sensitive areas, and markets in Ghee Walon Ka Rasta, Haldiyon Ka Rasta, and Moti Singh Bhomiyon Ka Rasta have been closed as a precaution, said officials.

Late Friday night, Balmukund Acharya, BJP MLA from the Hawamahal constituency, led a protest at Badi Chaupad against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During the rally, a group of protesters chanting "Jai Shri Ram" reached Jama Masjid, where MLA Acharya allegedly pasted "Pakistan Murdabad" posters on the mosque's stairs and stepped on them, sparking outrage among locals.

Following a complaint by the mosque administration, an FIR was lodged against Acharya at Manak Chowk police station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, disrespecting a religious place, and disturbing public peace.

Congress MLA from Adarsh Nagar, Rafiq Khan, accused Acharya of inappropriate and criminal behaviour, stating that kicking the mosque's stairs was a gross violation of an elected representative's oath to uphold equality and secularism. BJP State President Madan Rathore reprimanded Acharya over the phone, emphasising the need for unity and sensitivity.

In response, Acharya released a video on social media, stating, "If anyone's sentiments have been hurt by my actions or words, I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to hurt any community or religion. We must stay united at this time."

In a press conference, Jama Masjid Committee member Mohammad Nizamuddin condemned the slogans raised during prayer hours and the breach of sanctity at the mosque. He announced that the committee has given the police two days to take appropriate action to prevent further unrest.

Meanwhile, State President Madan Rathore issued a clear warning to BJP leaders and workers, urging them not to engage in any provocative actions based on religion. He said, "We have Muslim brothers who are patriotic and integral to our community. We must respect all religions equally and avoid any action that can hurt sentiments."

He added, "It was wrong to go to the mosque under any circumstances. BJP respects all religious places, whether a temple, mosque, Gurudwara, or church. The law is equal for everyone, and anyone violating it must face action." Rathore also clarified that the BJP does not interfere in legal proceedings and supports lawful action against anyone guilty of inciting religious disharmony.