AZERBAIJAN, April 26 - 26 April 2025, 13:00

On April 26, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The heads of state discussed matters pertaining to the further strengthening of the friendship, strategic partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the call, they exchanged views on the practical implementation of agreements reached following the Azerbaijani President's state visit to Uzbekistan in August of the last year.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the productive work undertaken during the "Year of Economic Cooperation."

They noted that trade turnover had increased by 20% since the beginning of the year, that projects in machinery, textiles, electrical engineering, energy, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors were actively progressing, and that a rich joint program of cultural and humanitarian exchange was underway.

They highlighted the importance of thorough preparations for planned high-level summits this year, as well as the upcoming session of the intergovernmental commission, the forum of regions and rectors, and cultural events.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also exchanged views on regional issues, discussed upcoming multilateral events, and cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.

