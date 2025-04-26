MP: CM Holds Meeting On Law And Order, Identified 228 Pak Citizens To Leave Nation By Sunday

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 26 (IANS) A directive has been issued for 228 Pakistani nationals residing in Madhya Pradesh to depart from India by Sunday, April 27, 2025, official sources said.

Among them, 27 individuals are currently located in Indore, while Ujjain houses 22.

Information regarding all such individuals has been meticulously compiled by the Police of each district. Authorities have made it clear that those who fail to leave will face deportation.

These individuals represent diverse communities, including Hindus, according to the sources.

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to assess the state's law and order situation.

In his post on the social media platform X, Yadav emphasised the stringent implementation of directives issued by the Union Home Ministry during discussions held at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister has mandated that all identified Pakistani nationals, excluding those holding long-term, diplomatic, or official visas, must vacate Madhya Pradesh within the prescribed timeframe.

Students from Jammu and Kashmir pursuing their education in the state are to be given special protection to ensure their safety, he further noted.

Yadav also instructed senior police officials to intensify surveillance at sensitive locations to uphold peace and order across the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistani nationals holding medical visas have been granted an extended validity until April 29, 2025.

The Central government, in response to the heinous act of terror in attack at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025 - which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, including two foreign nationals and injured 20 others - has directed all state governments to identify and expel Pakistani citizens by the stipulated deadline.

This measure signals a resolute stance against Pakistan amidst increasing calls for stringent action from various quarters.