Parliamentary Secretary's Statement About Prevention Of Violence Against Women Week

CANADA, April 26 - Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, has released the following statement in recognition of Prevention of Violence Against Women Week:

“This week, we recognized Prevention of Violence Against Women Week and the pervasive and devasting impacts of gender-based violence throughout Canada.

“Gender-based violence leaves too many in B.C. unsafe in their own communities. Women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people are disproportionately targeted by violence – particularly Indigenous and racialized women, newcomers, women with disabilities and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Our government's commitment is to prevent violence against all women , girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people in B.C.

“Our Gender-Based Violence Action Plan is helping prevent and respond to gender-based violence and ensure survivors of violence can access the care and supports they need. We are supporting survivors by boosting resources for services and building more women's transition housing.

“We also know that children and youth benefit from learning about healthy relationships, boundaries and regulating emotions. That's why we support age-appropriate educational and awareness programs in K-12, such as the Violence is Preventable program. As part of the program, counsellors go to schools to deliver presentations about intimate-partner violence and help connect students experiencing violence to these counsellors. We also created consent-awareness campaigns, which are promoted at all public post-secondary institutions.

“We continue to support Indigenous self-determination and healing through programs like the Path Forward Community Fund and new Indigenous-led initiatives that promote safety planning, capacity building and culturally safe approaches and solutions to gender-based violence.

“I encourage all British Columbians to join the effort to build a province that is safe and welcoming for everyone.”

Learn More:

For more information about Safe and Supported, B.C.'s Gender-Based Violence Action Plan and supports available for survivors:

