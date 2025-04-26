Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Iran

2025-04-26 02:14:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, over the victims of the cross incident in the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, HH wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

MENAFN26042025000063011010ID1109476062

