Death Toll Across Gaza Strip Surges To 51,495, Amid Ongoing Aggression

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

The death toll arising from the Israeli genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip climbed to 51,495 people, medical sources said on Saturday.

They announced that the death toll and the toll of casualties as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip rose to 51,495 and 117,524, respectively.

They added that the death toll reached 2,062 with 5,375 others wounded since Israel unilaterally ended the Gaza ceasefire agreement and resumed its aggression on the Strip on Tuesday, March 18.

Within the last 24 hours, the bodies of 56 slain Palestinians, including seven bodies retrieved from rubble, and 108 casualties were admitted to hospitals in the Strip.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.