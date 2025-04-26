US Congressional Delegation Visits Petra

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Breizat on Friday received a delegation of US Senate and House of Representatives staff and committees working on bilateral relations, mainly foreign affairs and allocations.

The delegation was briefed on Jordan's experience in managing tourist and heritage sites, mainly the ancient city of Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Breizat briefed the delegation on Petra's development plans, highlighting the efforts made to support local communities, preserve the site's cultural identity, and protect Petra as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Breizat highlighted the importance of preserving the Bedouin culture in Petra, inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

Breizat also spoke about USAID's projects in Petra, particularly the visitor transportation projects within and outside the archaeological reserve and the Green Growth Tourism projects, which contribute to enhancing Petra's cultural heritage and sustainable tourism in Petra.

He also noted that PDTRA is working to sign agreements with several reserves in the United States.

The delegation members expressed their "remarkable" admiration for the "excellent organisation, stable security, and advanced "tourist services in Petra, urging tourists to visit this "unique site and enjoy an unforgettable" tourist and cultural experience.

In 2024, PDTRA signed a $15 million grant agreement with USAID to finance 18 projects aimed at enhancing Petra's position as a "global" tourist destination and enhancing its tourist "competitiveness" by diversifying its products, increasing the sector's revenues, and creating new job opportunities in the region.