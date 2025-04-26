Pete Hegseth Says He Could 'Feel' The Communism During Panama Canal Trip -
The crucial maritime passage, which facilitates hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of trade each year, has been solely and wholly operated by the Republic of Panama since it was transferred from US control almost three decades ago, though two of its ports have been under management of a Hong Kong-based firm since 1997. Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has consistently rebuked Trump's claims of rightful U.S. control over the waterway, insisting“there's no possibility of opening any kind of conversation” about transferring ownership to the new administration, and denying any Chinese involvement whatsoever in the actual operation of the canal.
Hegseth nevertheless repeated Trump's baseless claims during his appearance at a security conference in Panama earlier on, warning that“the era of capitulating to coercion by the Communist Chinese is over,” and that“their growing and adversarial control of strategic land and critical infrastructure in this hemisphere cannot and will not stand.” “China has too much influence over the Panama Canal and America is gonna take it back,” as Hegseth reiterated during his interview on Sunday.“That's exactly what I was charged to do, and what we're continuing to do.” The interview with Maria Bartiromo is below:
