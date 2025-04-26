403
Three Others Involved In The Theft Of Beams From The Ministry Of Public Works (MOP) Have Been Charged And Arrested -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The judge of guarantees, Oscar Carrasquilla, filed charges and ordered the arrest of three people, including an official from the Ministry of Public Works (MOP), an official from the Veracruz Communal Board, and the sister of former Veracruz representative Ronald González, on the crimes of embezzlement for the theft of 600 H-beams valued at $3 million. The defendants were arrested last Wednesday during a series of raids carried out in Pacora and Veracruz, where documents related to the case were also found.
