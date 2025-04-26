Udyam Portal Reports 45% Surge In MSME Job Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have reported over 27 crore jobs since July 2020, according to data from the MSME Ministry's Udyam portal.

The 6.29 crore registered MSMEs have collectively reported 27 crore 34 thousand jobs, representing a substantial growth of approximately 45 percent from the 18.5 crore jobs recorded in April last year.

The employment figures include 3.23 crore jobs reported through the government's Udyam Assist Platform by informal micro enterprises not registered under the Goods and Services Tax.

Of the remaining 23.7 crore jobs, women employees account for 26 percent, contributing 6.25 crore positions across the MSME sector.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, during her recent visit to Stanford University as part of a five-day U.S. trip, outlined the government's future direction for the sector.

She emphasized that the "next focus is reducing regulatory frictions, digitising approvals, and integrating MSMEs into global value chains."

The minister also highlighted plans for special support to women-led and rural enterprises to promote inclusive economic growth.

The MSME Ministry continues to reference findings from the 73rd round of the National Sample Survey conducted in 2015-16 in its annual reports.

These findings indicated that 6.33 crore MSMEs had created 11.10 crore jobs during that period, distributed across manufacturing (3.60 crore), non-captive electricity generation and transmission (7,000), trade (3.87 crore), and other services (3.62 crore).

By enterprise classification, micro-units generated 10.76 lakh jobs, small businesses created 31.95 lakh positions, and medium businesses contributed 1.75 lakh jobs.

