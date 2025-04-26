DRDO Makes Strides In Hypersonic Weapon Development With 1,000-Second Scramjet Test

MENAFN - KNN India)The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a Hyderabad-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has achieved a significant breakthrough in hypersonic weapon technology.

On April 25, 2025, DRDL successfully conducted long-duration testing of an Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor, operating for more than 1,000 seconds at the newly established state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility in Hyderabad

This achievement builds upon the earlier test conducted in January 2025, which demonstrated 120-second operation.

The successful extended duration test signifies that the system will soon be ready for full-scale flight-worthy combustor testing, marking a crucial advancement in India's hypersonic capabilities.

Hypersonic cruise missiles represent an advanced weapons class capable of traveling at speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 kmph) for extended periods, powered by air-breathing engines.

Air-breathing propulsion systems featuring supersonic combustion play a critical role in sustaining long-duration cruise conditions.

This test validates both the long-duration scramjet combustor design and the test facility's capabilities.

The achievement results from integrated efforts by DRDO laboratories in collaboration with industry partners and academia, establishing a strong foundation for India's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme.

It demonstrates significant progress in developing crucial technologies for advanced defense systems.

(KNN Bureau)