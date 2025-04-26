U.S. Chamber, Corona Chamber Host U.S. Representative Ken Calvert For Roundtable On Tax Reform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Corona Chamber of Commerce recently hosted U.S. Representative Ken Calvert (R-CA-41) for a roundtable discussion in Corona, California with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Ken Calvert is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 41st District of California will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber strongly supports renewing the 2017 tax cuts and appreciates Congressman Calvert's leadership and support on this critical issue,” said Jennings Imel, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.“Businesses need a pro-growth tax code and long-term certainty to make investments and create jobs. Today's discussion with the Corona Chamber and local small businesses underscores that point and why it's so important for Congress to extend the 2017 tax cuts and make them permanent.”

“Today's roundtable with the U.S. Chamber and members of the Corona Chamber of Commerce underscored what I hear time and again from our local business community-Congress must act now to prevent a devastating tax hike on working families and small businesses,” said Congressman Ken Calvert.“The 2017 Tax Cuts provided the relief and certainty that our economy needed to grow. Letting these tax cuts expire would reverse that progress, stifle job creation, and take more from the very people who keep our communities running. I'll continue fighting to make these tax cuts permanent in order to ensure that the American Dream remains within reach for families and entrepreneurs alike.”

“The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act delivered critical tax relief and spurred local business investment and job creation,” said Bobby Spiegel, President & CEO at the Corona Chamber of Commerce.“As a longtime supporter of the business community, Congressman Ken Calvert understands the importance of renewing the 2017 tax cuts. We appreciate him taking the time to meet with our small businesses, listen to their concerns, and share how he's pushing for tax policies that will allow Corona businesses to grow and thrive.”

The U.S. Chamber's tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America's Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

##

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.