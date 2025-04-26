Visit Of Minister In The Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister For Education, And Second Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman To The Vatican City For The Funeral Of The Late Pope Francis, 26 April 2025
Minister Maliki returns to Singapore tomorrow.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
26 APRIL 2025
Minister Maliki at St Peter's Square for the funeral Mass of the late Pope Francis.
Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore
