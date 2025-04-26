Death Toll From Israeli Offensive On Gaza Rises To 51,495

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has risen to 51,495 martyrs in addition to 117,524 others wounded.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that the toll includes 2,111 martyrs and 5,483 wounded since March 18, when the occupation resumed its aggression on the Strip following the ceasefire.

The sources confirmed that 56 martyrs, including seven who were recovered, and 108 wounded, arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, multiple victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and civil defense teams.