Nearly 100 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 98 more Afghan citizens have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

The ministry citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town wrote on X the 98 Afghans, who spent one to four days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

