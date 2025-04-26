Dr. Shafajo: Obstetricians Shortage A Major Challenge

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Najma-ol-Sama Shafajo, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Kabul, who has established a special hospital for women, providing job opportunities for dozens of women, identifies the shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists as a major challenge in the health sector.

She stresses that everyone should contribute in their respective fields to address the health issues in the country.

Who is Dr. Shafajo?

Dr. Shafajo, an obstetrician and gynecologist, is a woman who emerged from the hardships of war and migration and is now the founder of one of Kabul's private hospitals. This hospital has created job opportunities for dozens of women.

She completed her primary and secondary education at a school in Jalalabad. After finishing her secondary studies at Zarghona High School in Kabul, she passed the university entrance exam and was accepted into Kabul Medical University.

Due to the insecurity and civil wars of the 1970s, she migrated to Pakistan and studied medicine at a university there for several semesters. After some time, she returned to Afghanistan and completed her medical education at Sheikh Zayed University.

Dr. Shafajo specialized in obstetrics and gynecology at Malalai Hospital and later obtained her Master's degree in Public Health from a university in India.

Establishing the hospital

Dr. Shafajo explains,“After obtaining my specialization, I remained unemployed for a while. I started with one clinic. Then, I realized a single clinic wouldn't be enough, so I built a second clinic, and then a third. I would visit one clinic in the morning, another at noon, and the third in the evening.”

She elaborates on the creation of her hospital:“The patients at my three clinics were very scattered. I decided I should build a hospital. I established Shafajo Hospital with an investment of $600,000.”

According to Dr. Shafajo, the hospital includes departments such as internal medicine, surgery, X-ray, laboratory, pharmacy, and an ethics department for medical practice.

Development of hospital sections

Currently, Shafajo Hospital operates in obstetrics and gynecology, providing diagnostic services, treatments, and surgical operations for patients.

Dr. Shafajo plans to expand the hospital's departments, increasing the number of beds from five to 20 in the near future.

She also intends to add pediatric surgery, urology, and infertility departments, while hiring skilled professionals for these sections.

At present, the hospital employs nearly 100 people, the majority of whom are women. With the expansion of departments and the increase in bed capacity, more women will be employed.

Dr. Shafajo says,“With the hope I have in Allah (SWT), I plan to build a 50-bed hospital initially, and later a 100-bed hospital. Insha'Allah, if I am alive and the hospital is constructed, you will witness our success, if Allah is with us.”

Afghan Women's Health from Her Perspective

Dr. Shafajo says that due to over four decades of war, the health sector, like other areas, has been severely affected, resulting in a high maternal mortality rate during childbirth.

She explains,“In Afghanistan, especially in obstetrics and gynecology, there are many challenges that require tireless efforts, and everyone must work in their capacity to address these problems.”

She views the shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists as a major challenge and stresses that special attention is needed in this area.

Balancing Family Life and Career

Dr. Shafajo, a mother of three daughters, despite her busy schedule, has managed to take care of her children and her husband, who is also a doctor. She makes sure to spend quality time with them.

As the head of the Afghan Obstetricians and Gynecologists Association, she says she tries to spend her Fridays and weekends with her family, taking them to restaurants or parks to enjoy happy moments together.

Dr. Shafajo's Message to Girls

Dr. Shafajo has an inspiring message for the girls of Afghanistan:“If today the doors of schools and universities are closed, make your home your school. Time is more precious than gold. Don't waste it... Utilize online platforms, self-education, and enroll in courses to enrich yourself with the gems of knowledge.”

She recalls the 1970s, saying,“I was one of those who, in the second year of medical school, faced a similar situation when universities were closed due to the internal wars. My father encouraged me to go to Pakistan and continue my education there. During my time in migration, I faced numerous challenges while studying, but I made the best use of my time, never allowing myself to remain idle.”

In addition to studying medicine at the University of Ummul-Mu'minin, she also enrolled in courses such as Quran recitation, English, calligraphy, and carpet weaving.

Hospital Employees' Testimonials

Dr. Maryam Munir, who works in the OPD (Outpatient Department) at the hospital, shared with Pajhwok that she has been employed there for the past one and a half years. She expressed her happiness, saying,“I am glad to have found work here. It has helped my family's economy, and I am serving my people.”

Similarly, Dr. Khaleda Baqizada, another doctor at the hospital, said,“Since I started working here, I have learned a lot... I see 50 to 60 patients daily.” She too is delighted to have found a job at the hospital.

