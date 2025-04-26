Nearly 300 People Wounded In Fuel Tanker Blast In Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 281 individuals have been injured as a result of an explosion at Shahid RajaeePort of the Bandar Abbas, Iran, a media report said on Saturday.

Tasnim news agency reported a fuel tank in ShahidRajaee Port exploded for an unknown reason, and rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

Separately, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported ambulance forces were quickly put on alert and they evacuated 281 injured people to hospitals.

According to IRNA, a rescue helicopter has reached to provide assistance for the injured.

About 60 injured have been shifted to ShahidMohammadi Hospital, 45 to Syed al-Shohada Hospital, and the rest to Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital, IRNA added.

