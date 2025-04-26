Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nearly 300 People Wounded In Fuel Tanker Blast In Iran

Nearly 300 People Wounded In Fuel Tanker Blast In Iran


2025-04-26 02:00:14
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 281 individuals have been injured as a result of an explosion at Shahid RajaeePort of the Bandar Abbas, Iran, a media report said on Saturday.

Tasnim news agency reported a fuel tank in ShahidRajaee Port exploded for an unknown reason, and rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

Separately, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported ambulance forces were quickly put on alert and they evacuated 281 injured people to hospitals.

According to IRNA, a rescue helicopter has reached to provide assistance for the injured.

About 60 injured have been shifted to ShahidMohammadi Hospital, 45 to Syed al-Shohada Hospital, and the rest to Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital, IRNA added.

hz/ma

MENAFN26042025000174011037ID1109475945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search