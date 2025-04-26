DM 2025: Health & Safety

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Delegates gave powerful speeches detailing the grave threats journalists face.

Since the 1998 Belfast Agreement, two Belfast and District Branch members have been killed for doing their job: Martin O'Hagan in 2001 and Lyra McKee in 2019. Brian Pelan from Belfast and District Branch characterised attacks on colleagues by far-right groups in recent years as attempts to silence debate and the press throughout the UK and Ireland.

Darach MacDonald from Derry & North West Branch and Kitty Conlan from Dublin Branch noted that women journalists particularly have been singled out for harassment and violent abuse. Conlan said she was subjected to harassment and misogynist abuse from the far-right simply for covering topics like abortion and treatment of asylum seekers, while MacDonald appreciated the“fantastic support” provided to Derry & North West Branch members by the NUJ.

Séamus Dooley endorsed the motion on behalf of the NEC:“Targeting people either online or in-person is never acceptable.” Dooley put the onus of responsibility for attacks against journalists on social media platforms, stating that it was unacceptable for governments to persist in enabling tax giants to continue scraping journalists' copyright while taking no responsibility for the hatred and disinformation their platforms proliferate. Jonathan Jewell , representing the Health and Safety Committee, urged critical support for the motion, noting that AI-driven trolling has exacerbated attacks on journalists. The motion carried.

Jonathan Jewell. © Jess Hurd

A motion tabled by the NUJ Health & Safety Committee noted the pressure on members to return to newsrooms or offices that lack safe ventilation. Polina Sparks from the Manchester and Salford Branch highlighted the continued risk posed by COVID-19, calling for the NUJ to install purifiers on its premises and make meetings hybrid where possible. The motion passed.

Conference also passed a motion by the NUJ Health & Safety Committee to encourage the appointment of more health and safety reps, and ensure that the union's health and safety resources are available and accessible on the website.

Eamonn McCann. © Jess Hurd

Motion 90 saw Eamonn McCann from the Derry & North West Branch and Kevin Cooper from the Belfast & District Branch passionately advocate for the NEC to support trade union initiatives against the far-right.“We have kept the flame of working class unity alive”, said Cooper.“We should remember there are gleams of light and we should never discuss Northern Ireland without presenting a solution. It's not abstract, it's not theoretical – it's practical.” The motion carried clearly.

