Anthony Bellanger, Addresses DM As This Year's International Speaker

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) “The NUJ is a pillar of the IFJ, a voice that counts within the IFJ” said the International Federation of Journalists' general secretary.

Anthony Bellanger © Jess Hurd

Expressing 'great honour' at being with NUJ members today, Bellanger congratulated Laura Davison on her election as NUJ general secretary and thanked her predecessor Michelle Stanistreet for her defence of international solidarity with the IFJ.

Bellanger, general secretary of the IFJ since 2015 recognised Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary alongside Tim Dawson, former IFJ deputy general secretary and Jim Boumelha, IFJ honorary treasurer and former president.

“There is so much to say about the situation of journalists around the world” said Bellanger.

“But there is also so much to say about the weakness of our political leaders in the face of the atrocities affecting civilian populations” he added. The IFJ general secretary said that in recent weeks, many Western countries had preferred to prepare for war rather than establish peace.

Bellanger noted the worrying situation for journalists in countries including the USA, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Yemen, Turkey, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tunisia, Myanmar, Argentina, Hungary, Somalia, the DRC and Palestine.

Addressing delegates, he recognised the NUJ's immediate support for the IFJ and Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate's actions in Gaza, admitting that his two missions to Palestine since the start of war had been his“worst in his 11 years at the IFJ.”

Bellanger reminded delegates that under international law, the killings of journalists and civilians must be considered war crimes.“Never in the history of journalism have we reached such figures in such a short time” he said, noting at least 177 journalists had been killed by the Israeli army since the outbreak of war. On behalf of the IFJ, Boumelha and Nasser Abu Bakr, Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate president, are currently preparing a third case for the International Criminal Court.

Bellanger also noted that foreign journalists were still unable to enter Gaza despite requests.

Solidarity for the IFJ's International Safety Fund through donations has meant bulletproof vests, medical kits, power banks, food and water has been provided for those in need. With these funds received and those of UNESCO, solidarity centres have been established in Khan Younès, Deir al Balah and Gaza City.

Bellanger said the federation's centenary in Paris next May will“return to its roots.” Of all presidents in IFJ history, the NUJ has provided the most to the post with six in total.

1930-1932: HM Richardson

1939-1949: Archibald Kenyon

1952-1956: Clement J. Bundock

1964-1970: Henry J. Bradley

1982-1986: Kenneth-B Ashton

2007-2016: Jim Boumelha



Ending his address, Bellanger said:

Following Bellanger's address a video address from Abu-Bakr was played. The names of journalists killed in 2023, 2024 and 2025 was then shown in the conference hall. Members stood for a moment of silence in remembrance.

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.