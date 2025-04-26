Maryland State Police Make Arrest In Wicomico County Death Investigation

April 26, 2025

(FRUITLAND, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Wicomico County man in connection to a death investigation in Fruitland.

The accused is identified as Brandt John Roberts, 40, of Fruitland. Following consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Roberts is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges. Roberts is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.

The victim is identified as Albert Joseph Vacovsky III, 27, of Fruitland, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 25, officers from the Fruitland Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Camden Avenue in Fruitland for a death investigation. Responding officers found Vacovsky deceased inside the residence.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Additional assistance is being provided by members of the Fruitland Police Department, Salisbury Police Department and crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division.



