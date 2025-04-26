Fatal Shooting Investigation In Somerset County Continues, Police Seek Public Assistance

April 26, 2025

(CRISFIELD, MD) – Maryland State Police seek public assistance as the investigation continues into the fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening in Somerset County.

The victim is identified as Evan Neal, 20, of Crisfield, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

At approximately 4:43 p.m., officers from the Crisfield Police Department responded to the area outside of an apartment in the 200-block of the Somers Cove neighborhood in Crisfield for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are requesting the public's assistance in locating Tyren Lee Ivey, 28, of the Crisfield area. An arrest warrant as been issued for Ivey in connection with the shooting death of Neal on April 25, 2025. He is charged with first-degree murder and other related charges and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to this case or Ivey's whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700 or the Crisfield Police Department at 410-968-1323.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.



Tyren Lee Ivey

