XRP News: Crypto Analysts Predict $XDX Presale Sellout Within 10 Days As Over 20% Fills In First 24 Hours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Australia, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex team has announced that its token presale has been filled by more than 20%, just barely 24 hours after the opening presale event. The crypto community is buzzing, and XenDex is at the center of it all. In just the first 24 hours of its presale launch, over 20% of the $XDX token allocation has already been sold, setting the stage for what many now predict could be a complete sellout within 10 days.







Investors, whales, and XRP enthusiasts alike are rushing to secure their allocation in what is quickly becoming the most talked-about DeFi project on the XRP Ledger. XenDex isn't just another DEX, it's the first to bring AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending and borrowing, and cross-chain interoperability to XRPL, wrapped in a user-friendly platform built for both DeFi veterans and Web2 newcomers.

Purchase XenDex' XDX Now

With early demand exceeding expectations, time is running out for those looking to enter at the presale price.

XDX Presale Details:



Minimum Buy: 150 XRP (1,500 XDX) Soft Cap: 30,000 XRP

Secure Your Spot:

With the first 20% already snapped up, and interest only accelerating, analysts are warning that remaining tokens may not last beyond the next few days.

Why XRP Community Are Rushing to XenDex

XenDex is offering unique real utility on XRPL like;



Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing - Borrow and lend your XRP native tokens and XDX tokens to earn rewards

AI-Powered Copy Trading - Automate and mirror pro trading strategies Cross-Chain Trading - Swap and trade your XRP tokens on other blockchain network like Solana, BNB, etc.



Thousands have already joined XenDex's active community channels on Telegram and X (Twitter). As more investors rush in daily, the pressure on the remaining $XDX supply continues to build.

Act Fast, Buy XDX Now!

Crypto specialists are clear: if the current momentum holds, $XDX could be fully sold out within days. Early buyers not only lock in the best price but also position themselves for future rewards, staking opportunities, governance rights, and platform incentives.

Don't watch from the sidelines - be part of the future of DeFi on the XRP Ledger.

Visit XenDex's Official Pages

Website:

Presale:

Telegram:

Twitter/X:

Docs:

Contact:

Frank Richards

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

