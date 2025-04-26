Studies Show Breakthroughs In Male Contraception, Including First Male Contraceptive Hydrogel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundbreaking research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas is ushering in a new era for men's reproductive health.

Among this year's highlights are the initial safety results from the first-in-human trial of ADAMTM, an innovative hydrogel developed as a reversible, non-hormonal male contraceptive. Additionally, new findings reveal that GLP1-agonist medications, commonly used for weight management and diabetes, are associated with improved sperm counts in overweight and obese men. Together, these studies represent significant advances in both male contraception and fertility, offering hope for expanded options and improved outcomes for men worldwide.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on fertility and contraception from April 26 to 29. Raevti Bole, MD, a men's health urology specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, posed in-depth questions to the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“These exciting studies presented at AUA2025 reflect new possibilities in male fertility and contraception research,” Dr. Bole said.“For the first time, we're seeing promising safety results from a reversible, non-hormonal male birth control that may fit the needs of couples who need a secure contraceptive option but are not ready for something permanent. There is also some new evidence that GLP1 agonists could have additional benefits for fertility in men who are taking the medication for weight or diabetes management. Together, these findings may represent novel paths towards men's reproductive health and safe, effective family planning.”

Initial 90-day safety findings from a first-in-human study of ADAMTM: an innovative hydrogel designed for male contraception GLP1-agonist use is associated with improved sperm counts in overweight and obese men

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

