Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Construction Of 500 New Creches

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered construction of 500 new creches or 'Palna' centres to augment the existing 187 daycare facilities and also unveiled plans to build two new working women's hostels.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Department of Women and Child Development at the Delhi Secretariat, the CM also directed comprehensive redevelopment of Anganwadi Centres, while instructing officials to conduct regular visits them to ensure that they are safer, cleaner, and more child-friendly, aiming to provide nurturing, safe, and educational premises for every child.

"The empowerment of women and children cannot be achieved merely through policies, but through their effective and sensitive implementation. Every woman and child is entitled to dignity and security. The dream of a 'Viksit Delhi' will be realised only when our women and children are safe, empowered, and self-reliant,” she said.

Currently, the city has 187 operational Palna Centres, which provide childcare and ensure safety for children. In light of growing needs, the CM instructed the concerned officials to establish 500 new Palna Centres in industrial zones, markets, and near construction sites.

The Chief Minister stated that the objective of the Palna scheme is to provide quality creche facilities in a safe and secure environment for children, nutritional support, health and cognitive development of children, growth monitoring and immunization. Creche facilities are provided to all mothers, irrespective of their employment status.

CM Gupta also reviewed the functioning of One Stop Centres (OSCs) for women in distress and their role in enhancing women's safety in Delhi.

She directed the department to ensure the effective operation of existing OSCs and emphasised the need to expedite the establishment of 11 additional OSCs - one in each district - to further strengthen women's safety across the national capital.

Highlighting the Government's commitment to strengthening women's safety and empowerment, CM Gupta announced that two new "Sakhi Niwas" (Working Women's Hostels) will soon be established in North-West Delhi district and Shahdara.

She noted that the scheme aims to promote availability of safe and conveniently located accommodation for working women and for those women who are pursuing higher education/training, with daycare facilities for children in urban, semi-urban and even rural areas where employment opportunities for women exist.